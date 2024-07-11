Cerca nel sito
 
China: Investigation into European regulation on foreign subsidies
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ Beijing has launched an in-depth investigation to determine whether the European Union has adopted discriminatory policies against Chinese companies, according to a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson. The investigation, which began in January, is the first of its kind under the new Foreign Subsidies Regulation, which came into force last year. This regulation allows the EU to investigate and take action against foreign subsidies that distort the internal market. Authorities will examine whether the subsidies have given Chinese companies an unfair advantage in the EU market. The South China Morning Post reports it. The investigation could last several months and could lead to tariffs or other measures against Chinese companies if unfair practices are found.

