Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
China: Investigation into tax evasion by a Chinese entrepreneur in Italy

07 November 2024_ Italian tax authorities have launched an investigation into a company controlled by a Chinese businessman in Foligno, Umbria,...

08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
07 November 2024_ Italian tax authorities have launched an investigation into a company controlled by a Chinese businessman in Foligno, Umbria, accused of tax evasion amounting to 10 million euros. The company, which turned out to be a 'lossless entity', issued false invoices to support non-existent transactions, involving over 180 companies. The investigation led to the arrest of the businessman, who failed to fulfill his tax obligations, and the case was transferred to the Spoleto prosecutor's office. The news, reported by huarenjie.com, highlights the commitment of Italian authorities in the fight against tax fraud, an issue of great relevance also for legitimate businesses operating in the country.

in Evidenza