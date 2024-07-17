China: Investment meeting between Huai'an and Italy in Padua

17 July 2024_ On 16 July the investment meeting 'Full Sincerity Huai'an - Let's Create the Future Together' was held in Padua, organized by the Chinese city of Huai'an. The event was attended by over 20 company representatives from Italy and the Netherlands, with speeches by the secretary of the Huai'an Communist Party, Shi Zhijun, and the CEO of the Italian Futura group, Lin Chen. Shi Zhijun highlighted the historical ties between Huai'an and Italy, dating back to the time of Marco Polo, and called on Italian entrepreneurs to invest in the Chinese city. According to csjcs.com, the meeting included the signing of agreements in various sectors, including biomedicine and new energy technologies. The event represents a further step towards economic cooperation between Italy and China.