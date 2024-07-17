Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Investment meeting between Huai'an and Italy in Padua

17 July 2024_ On 16 July the investment meeting 'Full Sincerity Huai'an - Let's Create the Future Together' was held in Padua, organized by the...

China: Investment meeting between Huai'an and Italy in Padua
17 luglio 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 July 2024_ On 16 July the investment meeting 'Full Sincerity Huai'an - Let's Create the Future Together' was held in Padua, organized by the Chinese city of Huai'an. The event was attended by over 20 company representatives from Italy and the Netherlands, with speeches by the secretary of the Huai'an Communist Party, Shi Zhijun, and the CEO of the Italian Futura group, Lin Chen. Shi Zhijun highlighted the historical ties between Huai'an and Italy, dating back to the time of Marco Polo, and called on Italian entrepreneurs to invest in the Chinese city. According to csjcs.com, the meeting included the signing of agreements in various sectors, including biomedicine and new energy technologies. The event represents a further step towards economic cooperation between Italy and China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Huai'an and Italy Italia Huai'an Communist Party investment meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza