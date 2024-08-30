Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
China: Italian Abruzzo conquers Chinese wine lovers

August 30, 2024_ Abruzzo, an Italian region little-known in China, is emerging as a must-see destination for wine and nature lovers. Thanks to a...

30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ Abruzzo, an Italian region little-known in China, is emerging as a must-see destination for wine and nature lovers. Thanks to a European Union project, Chinese buyers had the opportunity to visit eleven Abruzzo wineries, discovering the quality and variety of local wines. During the tour, participants appreciated not only the wines, but also the beauty of Abruzzo's landscapes, ranging from mountains to beaches. The news is reported by cnfood.net, highlighting the growing interest in Italian wines in China. Abruzzo, with its natural parks and winemaking tradition, presents itself as a fascinating destination for those seeking unique experiences.

