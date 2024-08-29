Cerca nel sito
 
China: Italian Alpenliebe conquers the Chinese market with sweetness

August 28, 2024_ The Italian brand Alpenliebe, known for its milk candies, has found great success in China, where it was launched in 1996. The...

China: Italian Alpenliebe conquers the Chinese market with sweetness
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ The Italian brand Alpenliebe, known for its milk candies, has found great success in China, where it was launched in 1996. The candies, which are inspired by the Alps, are appreciated for their unique taste and attractive packaging, becoming a symbol of sweetness and romance for Chinese consumers. The merger between the Italian Perfetti and the historic Dutch company Van Melle has created one of the largest confectionery manufacturers in the world, with a wide range of products. The news is reported by t0001.com, highlighting how the Italian brand continues to delight palates in China, helping to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


