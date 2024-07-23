Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:40
China: Italian artist Lucas Zanotto enchants Hong Kong with 'Join the Loop'

22 July 2024_ Italian artist Lucas Zanotto inaugurated his first art event in Hong Kong, entitled 'Join the Loop', which will be held from 19 July to...

China: Italian artist Lucas Zanotto enchants Hong Kong with 'Join the Loop'
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ Italian artist Lucas Zanotto inaugurated his first art event in Hong Kong, entitled 'Join the Loop', which will be held from 19 July to 1 September 2024. The event, hosted at the Harbor City shopping centre, combines art and sport, transforming the area into a lively outdoor playground. The installations include cyclical animations and colorful characters, typical of Zanotto's style, which offer a unique sensorial experience for visitors. Furthermore, Zanotto presents a solo exhibition at the Harbor City Art Gallery, displaying over 20 works including sculptures, paintings and digital creations. ibicn.com reports it. The initiative attracted international attention, underlining the growing interest in Italian art in Asia.

