Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
China: Italian brand Subdued opens its first store in Shanghai

August 28, 2024_ Italian youth fashion brand Subdued is set to open its first store in China, located on Shanghai's famous Wukang Road, on September...

29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Italian youth fashion brand Subdued is set to open its first store in China, located on Shanghai's famous Wukang Road, on September 5, 2024. Although the official opening is imminent, the brand has already generated a lot of interest on social media, with numerous posts showing the construction site of the store. Founded in Rome in the 1990s by Enrico Maria Sconciaforni and Alessandro Orsini, Subdued stands out for its offer of trendy clothing at affordable prices, and is positioned as a more expensive alternative to another Italian brand, Brandy Melville. The news is reported by linkshop.com. Subdued's entry into the Chinese market has been accelerated by a significant investment from Exor and Nuo SpA, which aims to strengthen the brand's presence in Europe and beyond.

in Evidenza