China: Italian ceramics protagonist at the Zibo International Fair

September 4, 2024_ The 24th Zibo International Ceramics Fair will be held from September 6 to 9, 2024, with the participation of the Chinese brand Arrow Ceramics, representing Foshan ceramics, which will showcase innovative products. The fair, which is an important event for the ceramic industry, provides an opportunity for brands to exchange and promote, including Arrow Ceramics, which has collaborated with Italian designers to develop high-quality products. Among the new products, the brand will showcase its line of tiles inspired by the aesthetics of the Song Dynasty, combining oriental culture and contemporary design. The news was reported by china.qianlong.com, highlighting the importance of Italian ceramics in the Chinese market and the growing interest in international design. The fair is an important platform for networking and promoting high-end ceramic products.