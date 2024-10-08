October 7, 2024_ The third "Lake of Dreams" Forum was held in Rome on October 6, organized by the Association of Young Chinese in Italy, with the participation of Chinese and Italian representatives. The event highlighted the importance of youth in strengthening ties between Italy and China, with discussions on opportunities for collaboration in various fields, including sports and culture. During the forum, the first Padel competition between young Chinese and Italians was also organized, highlighting the interest in sports as a means of integration. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com, highlighting the commitment of the Chinese community in Italy to promoting cultural exchanges and opportunities for young people. The event also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, strengthening the sense of community among participants.