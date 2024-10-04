Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Italian Coffee Culture Conquers Shanghai with DG Caffè

October 3, 2024_ Italian coffee culture is gaining popularity among young Chinese, thanks to the opening of Dolce&amp;Gabbana's DG Caffè in Shanghai....

China: Italian Coffee Culture Conquers Shanghai with DG Caffè
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 3, 2024_ Italian coffee culture is gaining popularity among young Chinese, thanks to the opening of Dolce&Gabbana's DG Caffè in Shanghai. This new location, located on the second floor of CITIC Pacific Plaza, offers an authentic experience of the Italian "dolce vita", with a menu that celebrates the flavors of southern Italy. The tradition of Italian coffee, which encourages you to enjoy the moment without rushing, is reflected in the atmosphere of the café, which stands out for its liveliness and design inspired by Sicilian culture. The news is reported by luxe.co, highlighting how Italy continues to influence cultural trends in China. DG Caffè represents a new reference point for coffee lovers in Shanghai, contributing to an evolution of coffee culture in the Chinese metropolis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian coffee culture coffea Italian coffee lovers
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza