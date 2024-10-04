China: Italian Coffee Culture Conquers Shanghai with DG Caffè

October 3, 2024_ Italian coffee culture is gaining popularity among young Chinese, thanks to the opening of Dolce&Gabbana's DG Caffè in Shanghai. This new location, located on the second floor of CITIC Pacific Plaza, offers an authentic experience of the Italian "dolce vita", with a menu that celebrates the flavors of southern Italy. The tradition of Italian coffee, which encourages you to enjoy the moment without rushing, is reflected in the atmosphere of the café, which stands out for its liveliness and design inspired by Sicilian culture. The news is reported by luxe.co, highlighting how Italy continues to influence cultural trends in China. DG Caffè represents a new reference point for coffee lovers in Shanghai, contributing to an evolution of coffee culture in the Chinese metropolis.