Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
China: Italian cyclist celebrates Marco Polo with a trip from Venice to Beijing

01 August 2024_ Alberto Fiorin, Italian cyclist, completed a 10,250 kilometer journey from Venice to Beijing to honor the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death. Together with Dino Facchinetti, Fiorin crossed several nations, facing climatic and cultural challenges, and documented his journey through the desert and Chinese cities. During the trip, Fiorin praised the hospitality of the Chinese people, recalling Polo's experiences on his century-long journey. The news was reported by news.cn, highlighting the link between Italy and China through the historical figure of Marco Polo. This trip not only celebrates history, but also promotes a message of cultural connection between the two nations.

