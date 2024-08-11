Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
China: Italian designer Sabina Fracatta explores new inspirations in the fashion world

August 10, 2024_ Sabina Fracatta, a renowned Italian haute couture designer, is broadening her creative horizons by turning her gaze to China. With a...

China: Italian designer Sabina Fracatta explores new inspirations in the fashion world
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ Sabina Fracatta, a renowned Italian haute couture designer, is broadening her creative horizons by turning her gaze to China. With a career that includes senior roles at brands such as Versace and Prada, Fracatta has conquered the European fashion scene and now wants to draw inspiration from China's rich culture and fine materials. The designer, known for her ability to combine tradition and modernity, intends to explore the potential offered by China, considered a treasure trove of fabrics and creativity. The news was reported by china.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in the Chinese market. Fracatta is preparing to visit China to discover new sources of inspiration and materials, underlining the importance of cultural collaboration between Italy and China in the fashion industry.

in Evidenza