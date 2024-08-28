China: Italian Gelato Conquers the Summer Market

August 28, 2024_ Gelato, a traditional Italian ice cream, is experiencing sudden popularity in China, even as the ice cream market is returning to more affordable prices. Italian brands such as Venchi and places like '野人先生' are opening numerous outlets, attracting long lines of consumers willing to pay up to 59 yuan for a single cone. Gelato, known for its creamy texture and fresh ingredients, is notable for its high price, but it continues to gain traction among young Chinese, becoming a symbol of status and sociability. The news is reported by linkshop.com. With the increase in demand, Gelato could represent a new market opportunity for Italian brands in China.