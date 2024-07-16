Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
China: Italian government considers relaunching historic automotive brands with Chinese investors

July 15, 2024_ The Italian government is considering taking over defunct auto brands owned by Stellantis and offering them to Chinese companies to...

16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 15, 2024_ The Italian government is considering taking over defunct auto brands owned by Stellantis and offering them to Chinese companies to entice them to set up factories in Italy. Among the brands involved are Innocenti and Autobianchi, which closed in the 1990s. The plan would be made possible by a law approved in December and an implementing decree under consideration. Stellantis said it had not been informed by the government about such plans. This is reported by chinadaily.com.cn. Giorgia Meloni's government is in talks with Stellantis to increase Italian production and attract Chinese investors.

