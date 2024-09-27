China: Italian Grius Group wins prestigious 'Gold Award' in the windows and facades sector

September 27, 2024_ The Italian Grius Group triumphed at the sixth 'Gold Award' in the windows and facades sector, winning the 'Regional Excellence' award among over 400 competitors in 24 Chinese provinces. This recognition underlines the exceptional quality of its products and the solidity of the brand, consolidating its influence in the southern China market. The Grius Group, active in China for 15 years, has completed important projects such as the Shenzhen Bay Cultural Plaza, demonstrating a constant commitment to innovation and sustainability. The news was reported by alwindoor.com, highlighting the growing prestige of Italian companies in the international scene. The Grius Group continues to promote high-quality building solutions, contributing to the development of residential and public projects in China.