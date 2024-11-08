Cerca nel sito
 
China: Italian President Sergio Mattarella visits the Summer Palace in Beijing

November 7, 2024_ Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, during his six-day state trip. This is...

08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, during his six-day state trip. This is Mattarella's first visit to China since 2017 and marks an important opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and China. During the visit, the president explored the history and landscape of the imperial garden, highlighting the similarities between the religious cultures of the two countries. The choice of the Summer Palace as the first stop underscores Italy's commitment to cooperation in the protection of cultural heritage, as reported by cctvplus.com. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and Italy, with the expectation of further expanding practical cooperation and cultural exchanges.

