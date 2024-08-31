China: Italian Solidarity for Education in Guizhou

August 30, 2024_ A charity initiative saw the active participation of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Guizhou, and several leaders of the overseas Chinese community, who responded to the appeal of the Federation of Chinese Associations of Guizhou. The event, entitled "Promoting the Spirit of Jiageng and Supporting Education", raised funds to support poor students in the village of Tiejiang, in Hezhang County, Guizhou Province. The funds raised will be used to improve the local educational environment and help students realize their learning dreams. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the commitment of the Italian community to supporting education in China. This initiative demonstrates how transcultural solidarity can contribute to educational and social progress in disadvantaged areas.