China: Italian tourists' interest in Chinese culture is growing

July 14, 2024_ The number of foreign tourists in China is rising sharply, with an increase of 152.7% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Among these, many Italians are attracted by the rich local culture and traditions. Enrico Ladrizzani, an Italian tour operator, highlighted Italian tourists' interest in Chinese historical sites and museums. The visa exemption policy for Italian citizens, introduced in December 2023, has further facilitated travel. This is reported by chinadaily.com.cn. This trend reflects a growing cultural exchange between Italy and China, with an ever-increasing number of Italians choosing China as a tourist destination.