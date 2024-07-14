Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Italian tourists' interest in Chinese culture is growing

July 14, 2024_ The number of foreign tourists in China is rising sharply, with an increase of 152.7% in the first half of 2024 compared to the...

China: Italian tourists' interest in Chinese culture is growing
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 14, 2024_ The number of foreign tourists in China is rising sharply, with an increase of 152.7% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Among these, many Italians are attracted by the rich local culture and traditions. Enrico Ladrizzani, an Italian tour operator, highlighted Italian tourists' interest in Chinese historical sites and museums. The visa exemption policy for Italian citizens, introduced in December 2023, has further facilitated travel. This is reported by chinadaily.com.cn. This trend reflects a growing cultural exchange between Italy and China, with an ever-increasing number of Italians choosing China as a tourist destination.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
highlighted Italian Cina an Italian tour between Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza