Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Italian traveler retraces the Silk Road on foot

July 15, 2024_ Vina Camarota, a 75-year-old Italian traveler, undertook a walking journey along the historic Silk Road, starting from Venice to...

China: Italian traveler retraces the Silk Road on foot
15 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ Vina Camarota, a 75-year-old Italian traveler, undertook a walking journey along the historic Silk Road, starting from Venice to arrive in Beijing. His journey, which began in 2022, passed through 14 countries, including Italy, Serbia, Turkey, Iran and Kazakhstan. Camarota was inspired by the famous explorer Marco Polo and received support from the Italian-Chinese Association and volunteers. During his journey, he deepened his knowledge of local cultures and ancient trade routes. It is reported by dahe.cn. Camarota plans to reach China by the summer, bringing with him a message of friendship and cultural exchange.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During his journey his istidina including Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza