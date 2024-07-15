China: Italian traveler retraces the Silk Road on foot

July 15, 2024_ Vina Camarota, a 75-year-old Italian traveler, undertook a walking journey along the historic Silk Road, starting from Venice to arrive in Beijing. His journey, which began in 2022, passed through 14 countries, including Italy, Serbia, Turkey, Iran and Kazakhstan. Camarota was inspired by the famous explorer Marco Polo and received support from the Italian-Chinese Association and volunteers. During his journey, he deepened his knowledge of local cultures and ancient trade routes. It is reported by dahe.cn. Camarota plans to reach China by the summer, bringing with him a message of friendship and cultural exchange.