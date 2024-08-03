China: Italy and China are aiming for cooperation in the green economy

02 August 2024_ Experts say that Italy and China can integrate into the green economy, with growth potential in bilateral trade. During Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's recent visit to China, there was discussion of strengthening dialogue and cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and electric vehicles. Meloni underlined the importance of increasing the access of Italian products to the Chinese market, while experts such as Alberto Antinucci highlighted the need for strategic partnerships for the ecological transition. The visit coincides with the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo, a symbol of the historical ties between the two countries, and led to the signing of significant agreements. The news is reported by news.cn. This cooperation could open up new opportunities for Italian companies in the Chinese market, particularly in the sustainable mobility sector.