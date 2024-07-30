July 30, 2024_ China and Italy have launched a series of cultural exchanges to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their strategic partnership, highlighting the deep ties between the two nations. Recent meetings between Chinese officials and an Italian delegation, led by Tiziana Primori of FICO Eataly World, have highlighted the importance of promoting mutual understanding and cooperation. An important novelty is the introduction of a visa exemption policy for Italian citizens, which will facilitate travel to China until the end of 2025. The source of this news is epaper.chinadaily.com.cn. This initiative is intended to further strengthen the cultural and economic ties between Italy and China, encouraging an increase in tourist and commercial exchanges.