Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
China: Italy and Spain support EU tariffs on Chinese electric cars

July 16, 2024_ Italy and Spain have expressed their support for the European Union's proposal to impose tariffs on electric cars made in China. The...

16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 16, 2024_ Italy and Spain have expressed their support for the European Union's proposal to impose tariffs on electric cars made in China. The measure was discussed in response to concerns regarding unfair competition and market dumping by Chinese producers. The decision aims to protect the European automotive industry and ensure a level playing field for local manufacturers. The news was reported by ntdtv.com. This development reflects growing trade tensions between the EU and China, with significant implications for the global automotive market.

