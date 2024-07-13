Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
China: Italy could transfer car brands to Chinese companies

12 July 2024_ The Italian government is considering the possibility of transferring the use of historic car brands such as Innocenti and Autobianchi...

13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
12 July 2024_ The Italian government is considering the possibility of transferring the use of historic car brands such as Innocenti and Autobianchi to Chinese companies. These brands, currently owned by the Stellantis group, have been inactive since the 1990s and represent icons of the Italian automotive industry. The proposal is part of a strategy to encourage Chinese investment in Italy, with the aim of relaunching automotive production in the country. The law that would allow such a transfer is still being reviewed by the Italian Court of Auditors. Guancha.cn reports it. The move could strengthen economic ties between Italy and China, promoting industrial cooperation between the two countries.

