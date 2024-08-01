Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
China: Italy makes itself felt in the Italian neighborhood of Tianjin

01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ The Italian neighborhood of Tianjin, founded in 1902, is experiencing a cultural and tourism renaissance, attracting visitors from around the world, including many from Italy. This unique place, which preserves over 100 Italian-style buildings, offers an experience that blends Chinese and Italian culture, making it a symbol of cultural integration. Recently, Mexican tourists have described Tianjin as a dream, while Italian restaurants like Renato Pegolaro's are seeing a significant increase in international customers. The news is reported by news.tjbh.com, highlighting how the neighborhood represents a bridge between cultures and an important tourist attraction for China. With the increase in tourism and the optimization of visa policies, the Italian neighborhood of Tianjin is establishing itself as an unmissable destination for those visiting China.

Tianjin Shi Cina as a dream Italia
in Evidenza