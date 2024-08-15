China: Italy Promotes Ecological Cooperation with Hainan

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
15 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ August 15, 2024 marks the second National Ecology Day in China, with a focus on the green transition of the economy. Alessandro Bianchi, founder and director of the Italian website 'Rivoluzione', visited the Dongzhai Mangrove Nature Reserve and the Boao Zero Emission Demonstration Zone, highlighting the importance of cooperation between Italy and China on sustainability. Bianchi highlighted how Hainan's green practices can serve as a model for Italy and the European Union, encouraging exchanges and collaborations in the field of ecological transition. The news was reported by news.cri.cn. This meeting represents an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries, promoting a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

