October 12, 2024_ ITMA Asia 2024, the international trade fair dedicated to textile machinery, will take place from October 14 to 18 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, with the participation of over fifty Italian companies. These companies, represented by ACIMIT and ITA, will showcase the excellence of the technology and quality of Italian textile machinery, a sector that boasts around 300 manufacturers and a turnover of 23 billion euros. Italy is the main supplier of textile machinery in China, with exports reaching 2.22 billion euros in 2023, highlighting the importance of the Chinese market for the Italian industry. The news is reported by pcfortune.com.cn. The event represents an important opportunity to strengthen commercial ties between Italy and China, underlining Italy's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the textile sector.