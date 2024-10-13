Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Italy protagonist at ITMA Asia 2024 with over fifty textile machinery companies

October 12, 2024_ ITMA Asia 2024, the international trade fair dedicated to textile machinery, will take place from October 14 to 18 at the National...

China: Italy protagonist at ITMA Asia 2024 with over fifty textile machinery companies
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ ITMA Asia 2024, the international trade fair dedicated to textile machinery, will take place from October 14 to 18 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, with the participation of over fifty Italian companies. These companies, represented by ACIMIT and ITA, will showcase the excellence of the technology and quality of Italian textile machinery, a sector that boasts around 300 manufacturers and a turnover of 23 billion euros. Italy is the main supplier of textile machinery in China, with exports reaching 2.22 billion euros in 2023, highlighting the importance of the Chinese market for the Italian industry. The news is reported by pcfortune.com.cn. The event represents an important opportunity to strengthen commercial ties between Italy and China, underlining Italy's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the textile sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
These companies Italia Italian industry compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza