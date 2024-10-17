Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
China: Italy protagonist at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 with over fifty textile machinery companies

October 16, 2024_ ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024, Asia's leading textile machinery trade fair, will be held in Shanghai from October 14 to 18, 2024, with the...

17 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024, Asia's leading textile machinery trade fair, will be held in Shanghai from October 14 to 18, 2024, with the participation of over fifty Italian companies. Among these, 29 companies will be part of a national group organized by ACIMIT and ITA, presenting innovative and sustainable technologies. China, which represents the world's largest market for textile machinery, saw machinery imports worth 2.6 billion euros in 2023, highlighting the importance of the Chinese market for Italian manufacturers. Marco Salvadè, president of ACIMIT, highlighted the opportunities for growth and innovation in the sector, while Augusto Di Giacinto, ITA representative in Shanghai, confirmed Italy's continued commitment to promoting the excellence of its textile machinery. The news is reported by itheat.com. The event represents an important showcase for the Italian textile industry, which aims to strengthen its presence in the Asian market.

