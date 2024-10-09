October 8, 2024_ The multimedia series '中华文化圈粉记' ("Chinese Cultural Circle") will debut on October 9, 2024, featuring stories of foreigners who have immersed themselves in Chinese culture, including Italian Bai Qibai, a Wing Chun master in Shanghai. The series, created to mark the first anniversary of Xi Jinping's cultural thought, includes 20 episodes that tell the experiences of 20 foreigners from 15 countries, including Italy, France and the United States. Among the protagonists is also Li Lian, president of Coach in China, who promotes the fusion of traditional Chinese culture and fashion. The source of this news is jfdaily.com. The series will be available on various media and aims to strengthen cultural dialogue between China and the West.