Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
China: Italy tries to attract Chinese car manufacturers

China: Italy tries to attract Chinese car manufacturers
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 18, 2024_ Italy is looking to attract Chinese automakers to establish production plants in the country, with the aim of boosting the local auto sector. The Italian government is considering the sale of the historic brands Innocenti and Autobianchi, currently owned by the Stellantis group, to encourage Chinese investments. This move is part of a broader strategy to increase the production of electric cars in Italy, which currently account for just 6% of total car sales in the country. The news was reported by jwview.com. The general secretary of the China Passenger Car Association, Cui Dongshu, underlined that the entry of Chinese car manufacturers could bring significant benefits to the Italian automotive industry.

