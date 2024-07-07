Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
China: Iveco launches VIP for Italian campers

07 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
7 July 2024_ Iveco China presented new VIP rights for Italian camper customers during the '2024 Italian Iveco Camper Night' event. The initiative aims to improve services for end customers, underlining the premium quality of Iveco's Italian campers. Among the benefits offered, there are customized products for the Chinese market, global support services and an exclusive trip to Italy for first-time buyers. The event saw the participation of numerous partners and dealers, with the aim of promoting the camper market in China. hqxinwen.cn reports it. Iveco, part of the Iveco Group, continues to innovate and expand its offering to meet the needs of customers around the world.

in Evidenza