August 25, 2024_ Jake Sullivan, the national security aide to the president of the United States, will visit China from August 27 to 29 to launch a new round of strategic communications between the two countries. The visit was organized at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and director of the Office of Foreign Affairs. During his stay, Sullivan will discuss key issues regarding bilateral relations and regional stability. The source of this news is 21jingji.com. This visit marks an important step in the effort to improve ties between the United States and China, in the context of rising geopolitical tensions.