China: 'Jingdezhen Ceramica' event in Milan strengthens cultural and commercial ties

30 June 2024_ On 29 June the 'Jingdezhen Ceramica in Italia' event, an important commercial and cultural fair, was inaugurated in Milan. The event showcased the age-old art of Chinese ceramics in the heart of the Renaissance, attracting the attention of numerous Italian buyers and experts. The opening ceremony saw the participation of prominent figures such as the mayor of Milan and representatives of the Chinese and Italian chambers of commerce. During the event, cooperation agreements were signed to further promote cultural and commercial exchanges between the two countries. xinouzhou.com reports it. The initiative marks a new chapter in the collaboration between Italy and China in the ceramic sector, with shared growth and innovation prospects.