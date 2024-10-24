Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
China Launches Telecom Pilot Program for Foreign Firms

October 24, 2024_ China has launched a pilot program to expand access to value-added telecommunications services for foreign companies, with Tesla...

Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ China has launched a pilot program to expand access to value-added telecommunications services for foreign companies, with Tesla Inc among the first companies to participate. The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, allows foreign companies to fully own and operate telecommunications services and infrastructure. The program highlights China's commitment to further opening up its key sectors to foreign investors, despite restrictions imposed by some Western countries, China Daily reported. The development is a significant step toward China's deeper integration into the global telecommunications market, a crucial sector for technological innovation.

