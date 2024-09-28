Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
China: Launching a new era of modernization with high-speed train and BeiDou navigation system

September 27, 2024_ China has opened a new section of the Guangdong-Fujian high-speed railway, bringing the total length of the railways to over...

28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ China has opened a new section of the Guangdong-Fujian high-speed railway, bringing the total length of the railways to over 160,000 kilometers. This development marks a significant step toward realizing the dream of modernization and national revival, highlighting China's progress in railways and space technology, as demonstrated by the BeiDou navigation system. President Xi Jinping emphasized that China's modernization is a unique and sustainable path, reflecting the aspirations of the Chinese people. The news was reported by news.sina.cn. China, with its vast railway system and technological innovations, continues to position itself as a global leader in modernization and sustainable development.

