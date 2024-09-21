Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Lavazza Expands Presence with Innovative Partnerships

September 20, 2024_ Lavazza, the renowned Italian coffee brand, is expanding its presence in the Chinese market through a series of creative...

China: Lavazza Expands Presence with Innovative Partnerships
21 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Lavazza, the renowned Italian coffee brand, is expanding its presence in the Chinese market through a series of creative collaborations. The brand, known for its quality and innovation, recently launched a limited-edition coffee line in collaboration with Lamborghini, which was met with great success among consumers. In addition, Lavazza participated as a sponsor of the prestigious Shanghai Masters, introducing new products inspired by the world of tennis. These initiatives demonstrate Lavazza's commitment to meeting the cultural and consumption needs of young Chinese people, as reported by jwview.com. Lavazza continues to explore new forms of collaboration to surprise Chinese consumers and strengthen its image as an innovative and quality brand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
coffee brand limited edition coffee line griffe Lavazza participated as
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza