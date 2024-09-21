September 20, 2024_ Lavazza, the renowned Italian coffee brand, is expanding its presence in the Chinese market through a series of creative collaborations. The brand, known for its quality and innovation, recently launched a limited-edition coffee line in collaboration with Lamborghini, which was met with great success among consumers. In addition, Lavazza participated as a sponsor of the prestigious Shanghai Masters, introducing new products inspired by the world of tennis. These initiatives demonstrate Lavazza's commitment to meeting the cultural and consumption needs of young Chinese people, as reported by jwview.com. Lavazza continues to explore new forms of collaboration to surprise Chinese consumers and strengthen its image as an innovative and quality brand.