Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
China: Lavazza Expands Presence with Innovative Partnerships
23 settembre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ Lavazza, the prestigious Italian coffee brand, is expanding its presence in the Chinese market through a series of creative collaborations. The brand, known for its quality and innovation, joined forces with Lamborghini to launch a limited-edition coffee line, which has been a great success among consumers. In addition, Lavazza participated as a sponsor of the Rolex Shanghai Masters, introducing new tennis-inspired products to appeal to the young audience. These initiatives demonstrate Lavazza's commitment to meeting the cultural and consumption needs of the Chinese, as reported by www.globleb.com. With these strategies, Lavazza continues to consolidate its reputation as a leader in the coffee industry, bringing Italian authenticity to a rapidly growing market.

