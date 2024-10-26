China: Legislative meeting anticipated to discuss new economic plan

October 26, 2024_ China will convene a major legislative meeting on November 6, 2024, amid anticipation of a new economic stimulus plan. The meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will be held earlier than expected, aiming to assess the impact of the US presidential election on the Chinese economy. Traditionally, the assembly meets in the second half of October to discuss annual economic targets and other relevant issues. Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee, confirmed the postponement and mentioned the review of financial management and state-owned assets. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. This meeting could influence China's economic policies at a crucial time for the country.