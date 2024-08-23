Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
China: Li Qiang and Golovchenko Strengthen China-Belarus Ties
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that China is ready to work with Belarus to support each other in defending their core interests. During a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Li stressed the importance of the two countries' historic friendship and the advancement of strategic partnership. The leaders announced the launch of the China-Belarus years of scientific and technological innovation and the establishment of research and culture centers. The news was reported by China Daily, highlighting the commitment of both countries to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including trade, technology and culture.

