Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
China: Li Qiang highlights the importance of international trade at China International Import Expo

November 6, 2024_ Premier Li Qiang highlighted the need to build deeper trade relations to boost economic growth and technological advances at the...

China: Li Qiang highlights the importance of international trade at China International Import Expo
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
November 6, 2024_ Premier Li Qiang highlighted the need to build deeper trade relations to boost economic growth and technological advances at the opening of the China International Import Expo. Li described the event as a key platform to promote multilateralism and the protection of free trade. He also called for maintaining a stable international economic and trade system, addressing the challenges of global development. This was reported by China Daily. The Expo, held in Shanghai, is an important opportunity for companies from around the world to explore market opportunities in China, one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

