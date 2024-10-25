China: Li Qiang Promotes Ecological Development in Ningxia and Inner Mongolia

October 25, 2024_ Chinese Premier Li Qiang conducted a series of inspections in Ningxia and Inner Mongolia provinces from October 22 to 24, 2024, stressing the importance of environmental protection and energy security. During his tour, Li urged implementing President Xi Jinping's directives on green development, emphasizing an approach that promotes green and sustainable growth. He also highlighted the need to develop key projects such as the "Three Norths" forest protection system to ensure robust support for high-quality development. This article was excerpted and summarized from caixin.com. Ningxia and Inner Mongolia provinces are autonomous regions of China, inhabited by the Hui and Mongolian peoples respectively, known for their natural resources and green development policies.