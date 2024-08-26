China: Li Qiang Promotes Innovation and Development in Robotics Industry

August 26, 2024_ Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited the 2024 World Robot Expo, highlighting the importance of promoting technological innovation and the development of the robotics industry. During his visit, Li highlighted the need to implement President Xi Jinping's directives on the industry to seize future opportunities and improve people's well-being. The Chinese government aims to strengthen manufacturing and create new competitive advantages in the field of robotics. The news was reported by caixin.com, highlighting China's commitment to the technology sector. This event is a significant step towards the advancement of robotics technology in the country, with the aim of integrating these innovations into daily life and industry.