Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
China: Li Qiang Urges Implementation of Economic Policies to Stabilize the Country

October 9, 2024_ Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for the rapid implementation of incremental policies to stabilize the national economy. At a...

09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 9, 2024_ Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for the rapid implementation of incremental policies to stabilize the national economy. At a meeting, he stressed the importance of achieving the annual targets set for the country. Li also highlighted the need for collective efforts to address current economic challenges. His statement reflects the urgency of effective measures amid global economic uncertainties, Shanghai Daily reports. Economic policies in China are crucial to sustaining growth in a period of transition and ensuring social stability.

