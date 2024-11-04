November 3, 2024_ Li Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China, met with Italian leaders in Rome to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and Italy. During the visit, Li discussed cooperation in areas such as green energy and digital technology, stressing the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries. Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani attended the meetings, highlighting Italy's crucial role as an economic partner for China. The news was reported by globaltimes.cn. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater cooperation between China and Italy, aiming to address global challenges such as climate change and economic recovery.