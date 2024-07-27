China: Loro Piana inaugurates a new store in Shanghai with a touch of Italian elegance

26 July 2024_ Loro Piana recently opened a new boutique in Shanghai, located on the first floor of the Shanghai IFC Mall, presenting the autumn/winter 2024 and 2025 collections. The event saw the participation of Chinese actors such as Luo Jin and Zhang Jun Ning , who wore garments from the new line. The store, characterized by a design that reflects the tradition and innovation of the Italian brand, offers a wide range of products, from clothing to leather accessories. The boutique stands out for its use of natural materials and artisanal details, underlining Loro Piana's commitment to excellence. The news was reported by nowre.com. This new space represents an important step for Loro Piana in strengthening its presence in the Chinese market, combining Italian luxury with contemporary aesthetics.