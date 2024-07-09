China: Luxury event in Beijing celebrates Italy

July 9, 2024_ Heavens Portfolio organized a luxury event in Beijing, involving 15 high-end hotel and travel brands. Among the participants, the Armani Hotel in Milan and the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como stand out, symbols of Italian excellence. The event, titled 'The Golden Age of Travel', celebrated the golden age of travel, promoting exclusive destinations and unique experiences. Christine Galle-Luczak, founder of Heavens Portfolio, highlighted the importance of rediscovering the spirit of adventure and the joy of travel. Luxtarget.com reports it. The initiative has strengthened ties between Italy and China in the luxury tourism sector.