China: Major gas field discovered in South China Sea

August 9, 2024_ China has confirmed the discovery of a significant gas field in the South China Sea, which will help boost the country's energy reserves. Located in the Lingshui 17-2 area, the field is estimated to contain reserves at a depth of around 1,500 meters and is expected to produce 3 billion cubic meters of gas annually. The discovery represents a major step forward for China's energy security as it seeks to reduce its dependence on energy imports. The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) said the field is the largest discovered in the South China Sea in recent years. CNOOC will continue to explore and develop the field, aiming to start production in 2023, helping to meet the country's growing energy demand.