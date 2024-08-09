Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Major gas field discovered in South China Sea

August 9, 2024_ China has confirmed the discovery of a significant gas field in the South China Sea, which will help boost the country's energy...

China: Major gas field discovered in South China Sea
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 9, 2024_ China has confirmed the discovery of a significant gas field in the South China Sea, which will help boost the country's energy reserves. Located in the Lingshui 17-2 area, the field is estimated to contain reserves at a depth of around 1,500 meters and is expected to produce 3 billion cubic meters of gas annually. The discovery represents a major step forward for China's energy security as it seeks to reduce its dependence on energy imports. The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) said the field is the largest discovered in the South China Sea in recent years. CNOOC will continue to explore and develop the field, aiming to start production in 2023, helping to meet the country's growing energy demand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
major gas field discovered discovered in South China Sea step forward field
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza