October 27, 2024_ The Pistoia police seized the assets of a 40-year-old man, suspected of illegally managing textile waste in Italy. The individual, of foreign origin and with a regular residence permit, is accused of having collected and abandoned textile waste from Chinese companies in the Prato area. Investigations revealed that the man had accumulated assets worth over 300,000 euros, in stark contrast to his income declarations. The news, reported by huarenjie.com, highlights the problems related to waste management in Italy, a topic of growing relevance also in China.