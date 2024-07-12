Cerca nel sito
 
China: Mandatory reporting of child abuse law passed

July 12, 2024_ Chinese lawmakers have passed a law requiring various industries to report suspected child abuse to authorities. The law, called the...

July 12, 2024_ Chinese lawmakers have passed a law requiring various industries to report suspected child abuse to authorities. The law, called the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Bill, requires 25 professions, including teachers, doctors, nurses, social workers and police officers, to report suspected cases. The legislation also provides for the creation of a central database to monitor cases of abuse. The aim of the law is to improve the protection of children and ensure that cases of abuse are reported and investigated promptly. The South China Morning Post reports it. The law also includes provisions for training and support for professionals involved in reporting abuse.

