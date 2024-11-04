China: Marathons Across the Country Attract Over 450,000 Runners

November 4, 2024_ China hosted more than 30 marathons in a single "marathon super weekend," attracting more than 450,000 runners and boosting urban economies in several cities. The events, which featured both professional and amateur athletes, reflected a growing national interest in health and fitness. Marathons have become major economic drivers, generating millions of yuan in revenue for host cities and promoting local culture, Shanghai Daily reported. This phenomenon highlights how China is becoming increasingly aware of the importance of physical activity, with a growing number of citizens regularly participating in sporting events.