19 July 2024_ The famous Italian designer Marco Bellomo has collaborated with the Chinese brand Dawangye to develop a new line of luxury products. The collection, called 'Master Series', includes 14 cabinet door models that combine elements of fashion, luxury and natural textures. Bellomo, known for his work with high fashion brands such as Alberta Ferretti and Roberto Cavalli, brought his experience and creativity to this project, creating a design that evokes a natural and sophisticated aesthetic. The collaboration aims to offer users a profound aesthetic experience and emotional resonance. The site admin5.com reports it. This initiative highlights the growing influence of Italian design in the Chinese luxury market.